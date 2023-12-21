Menu

Crime

Four vehicles stolen in one night from an east end neighbourhood in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 21, 2023 11:32 am
Guelph Police say they're still looking for three Toyota Highlanders after four were stolen in one night from an east end neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Guelph Police say they're still looking for three Toyota Highlanders after four were stolen in one night from an east end neighbourhood. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’ve only found one car after four Toyota Highlanders were stolen from an east end neighbourhood in one night.

Police said one resident called just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday to report her vehicle had been stolen from the driveway overnight.

The vehicle was found a short time later in the city’s south end with the window smashed and part of the inside ripped apart, exposing several wires.

Three more Highlanders were reported stolen on Wednesday or late Tuesday from three other streets in the area, plus a fifth vehicle was almost stolen.

Investigators said surveillance video caught two small SUVs circling the neighborhood and a number of people getting out at times and approaching driveways.

