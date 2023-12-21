Four vehicles stolen in one night from an east end neighbourhood in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve only found one car after four Toyota Highlanders were stolen from an east end neighbourhood in one night.

Police said one resident called just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday to report her vehicle had been stolen from the driveway overnight.

The vehicle was found a short time later in the city’s south end with the window smashed and part of the inside ripped apart, exposing several wires.

Three more Highlanders were reported stolen on Wednesday or late Tuesday from three other streets in the area, plus a fifth vehicle was almost stolen.

Investigators said surveillance video caught two small SUVs circling the neighborhood and a number of people getting out at times and approaching driveways.