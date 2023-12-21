RVH makes masking mandatory in hospital again as COVID risk level rises

As the COVID-19 risk level in the community remains high, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is making masking monitory once more.
Effective Wednesday, the health centre returned to universal masking.
In addition to self-screening, hospital staff say visitors are now required to don a hospital-issued mask upon entry.
The move comes as rates of respiratory illnesses continue to increase in the community.
“RVH’s Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams have determined that masking is once again necessary to protect patients, visitors and members of TEAM RVH,” the hospital said in a statement.
Staff say masks may be removed only while eating or drinking outside of Café Royale and in the Food Court.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the overall risk of getting COVID-19 in the community is high of Dec. 9.
