SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

RVH makes masking mandatory in hospital again as COVID risk level rises

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 11:25 am
Canada nurse shortage View image in full screen
RVH makes masking mandatory in hospital again as COVID risk level rises. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the COVID-19 risk level in the community remains high, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is making masking monitory once more.

Effective Wednesday, the health centre returned to universal masking.

In addition to self-screening, hospital staff say visitors are now required to don a hospital-issued mask upon entry.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The move comes as rates of respiratory illnesses continue to increase in the community.

“RVH’s Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams have determined that masking is once again necessary to protect patients, visitors and members of TEAM RVH,” the hospital said in a statement.

Trending Now

Staff say masks may be removed only while eating or drinking outside of Café Royale and in the Food Court.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the overall risk of getting COVID-19 in the community is high of Dec. 9.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices