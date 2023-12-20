Health minister defends film shoot at Peace Arch Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s health minister is defending the use of a White Rock hospital as a location for a film shoot.

Global News first reported on Friday that a portion of Peace Arch Hospital was being used as a film set, at a time when finding a hospital bed was nearly impossible in the Fraser Health region.

The move drew harsh criticism from the BC United opposition.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the green light for the shoot was a rarity, and that “a single room” which was unused at the time was involved.

“And that’s just accommodating a request from an industry that employs a lot of people and does a good job,” he said. “If it was needed for care it would never be provided.”

Despite those comments, Dix said he’d asked the health authority to look into how often film crews have been able to rent health care facilities, following concerns from the public.

“But I think it happens relatively rarely and only in space that is surplus of patient care,” he said.

Fraser Health previously told Global News the area used for filming was being prepared for renovations at the time, and that it works with a third party to coordinate film shoots in unused spaces, which generates revenue to support operations.

“No beds have been closed due to filming at Peace Arch Hospital, and all services remain open,” the health authority said.

South Surrey BC United MLA Elenore Sturko slammed the shoot, saying it came as people were “literally suffering in hallways. This is an absolute mismanagement of medical resources.”