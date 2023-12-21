COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 4 deaths, risk index still high as cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

For the eighth consecutive week, the community risk index for COVID-19 remains at a high level for the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Peterborough Public Health on Wednesday kept its risk index at high. Four of the five risk indicators remained unchanged with PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance both at a “very high,” case rate and outbreaks still at “high. The positive rapid antigen tests indicator changed from “low” to “very low.”

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s risk index for COVID-19 as of Dec. 20, 2023.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

The risk index for other respiratory viruses is at “moderate,” including the influenza case rate.

Case data as of Dec. 20 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 219 — up from 171 reported on Dec. 13 and 141 reported on Dec. 6. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 124 since the Dec. 13 update.

Deaths: There were four new deaths reported over the past week. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 172 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction. On Dec. 1, 2023, an additional 10 deaths were added following a provincial data review. The 10 missing historical deaths had occurred between Jan. 15, 2020, and March 31, 2023, the health unit notes.

Hospitalizations: As of Sunday, Dec. 17, there were 15 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (most recent data available) — down from 27 reported on Dec. 11. The hospital’s seven-day rolling average is 19 patients — down from 24 on Dec. 13.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,497 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 12,106 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 293 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — three new outbreaks since Dec. 13. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nine active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19.

in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared on the A4 inpatients unit on Dec. 17

: Declared on the A4 inpatients unit on Dec. 17 Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the south unit on Dec. 13.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the south unit on Dec. 13. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 12.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 12. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residenc e in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11.

e in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11. Maple View Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11.

in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 5.

long-term care in Norwood: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 5. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Westview 2 area on Nov. 27.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Westview 2 area on Nov. 27. Springdale County Manor in Peterborough: First declared on Nov. 27, facility-wide declared on Nov. 29.

Outbreaks lifted since Dec. 13:

Extendicare Lakefield in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25 and lifted on Dec. 15.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 27,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online at peterboroughpublichealth.ca.