SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

JN.1 is now a COVID-19 variant of interest, WHO says

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Not too late to get flu and COVID-19 shots before Christmas : experts'
Not too late to get flu and COVID-19 shots before Christmas : experts
WATCH: Not too late to get flu and COVID-19 shots before Christmas, experts say.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization has classified the COVID-19 variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86 due to its rapidly increasing spread.

The WHO made the announcement Tuesday, saying that based on current evidence, the global health risk posed by JN.1 remains low.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries,” the WHO said in a statement.

Trending Now

The health organization added it is continuously monitoring the evidence and will update the JN.1 risk evaluation as needed.

Although JN.1 is now a variant of interest, the WHO said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death in this variant, as others that are circulating.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices