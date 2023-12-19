JN.1 is now a COVID-19 variant of interest, WHO says

Send this page to someone via email

The World Health Organization has classified the COVID-19 variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86 due to its rapidly increasing spread.

The WHO made the announcement Tuesday, saying that based on current evidence, the global health risk posed by JN.1 remains low.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries,” the WHO said in a statement.

The health organization added it is continuously monitoring the evidence and will update the JN.1 risk evaluation as needed.

Although JN.1 is now a variant of interest, the WHO said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death in this variant, as others that are circulating.