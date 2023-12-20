Menu

Environment

Power restoration continues in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick as holidays approach

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 5:02 pm
WATCH: Crews across the Maritimes are still working to restore power to thousands of customers following a damaging wind and rain storm that started on Monday. As temperatures soared to record highs and winds knocked over trees, experts say it was a unique storm for December. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.
At its peak, there were 173,000 customers without power in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia after a massive wind and rain storm lashed both provinces, beginning Monday morning and continuing into early Tuesday.

The storm toppled trees, which took out power lines, transformers and electricity infrastructure.

It was the second major weather event to strike in exactly one week. Meteorologist Jill Maepea said while these types of storms aren’t out of the ordinary in the winter, they typically come with snow in the winter months.

“It could be on the snowy side but these last two we’ve been on the wetter side. As you know, we got the rain, but there was snow through Quebec with the same system,” she said in an interview by phone.

She explained it was a high pressure system that also had record-setting temperatures for Dec. 19 in New Brunswick, adding the system was unable to attach to any cold air.

Maepea said the storms might feel more impactful because they were so close together, explaining it is more typical to see one storm a month.

In Nova Scotia, there were 12 hours of sustained winds, with peaks of around 84 km/h in Halifax.

NS Power said it has experienced a lot in the past year, including wildfires, hurricanes and major wind storms. She explained in the last five years, wind gusts of 80 km/h have increased 54 per cent.

“So, as the weather changes, our response is changing, too,” said spokesperson Jacqueline Foster.

The utility has invested heavily in tree trimming and vegetation, she said.

“We have invested $32 million in tree trimming — $7 million more than last year,” Foster added in a statement. “That investment will increase to nearly $45 million next year.”

Back in New Brunswick, NB Power said there are nearly 700 resources on the ground working to restore power, but many homes may continue to be without power for a while longer.

“I know being without power is very difficult for our customers especially as we approach the holidays,” said NB Power CEO and president Lori Clark. “I also know that uncertainty about when the power will be restored creates stress for some customers.”

Clark said this is some of the worst wind the utility has seen in awhile.

The utility said tree trimming and vegetation are a priority, saying it increased the budget for that next year, but stopped short of saying by how much.

“Our teams are dedicated to working through our restoration plan, keeping you informed, and having power back on for New Brunswickers as soon as we safely can,” she said.

