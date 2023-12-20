Menu

Crime

Calgary police identify bodies found in Erlton home, seek more info from public

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'WestJet pilot identified as woman found dead in southwest Calgary'
WestJet pilot identified as woman found dead in southwest Calgary
WATCH: A woman found dead in a southwest Calgary home has been identified. As Tomasia DaSilva reports, Christina Thomson is being remembered as a great leader and human.
Police have revealed the identity of the man who was found dead with WestJet pilot Christina Thomson on Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 15, police were called for a check on the welfare of a woman who had not been heard from for several days. Officers located the woman’s body, along with the body of a man, in her residence in the 0 to 100 block of 34th Avenue Southwest, in Erlton.

Preliminary autopsies conducted on Tuesday have not ruled on the manner of death and further tests are pending.

Calgary police released the names of the woman and the man: Christina Thomson, 45, of Calgary, and Thomas Howell, 48, of Rowley, Mass.

Police hope people will come forward with information in relation to their movements in the days leading up to the discovery of their deaths.

The Airline Pilots Association and WestJet confirmed to Global News that Thomson was a pilot with the Calgary-based airline.

Investigators do not believe any other individuals were involved in their deaths.

“Our condolences go out to the friends, colleagues and family of those involved in this tragic incident. We still have many questions to answer for the loved ones and are hoping anyone with information will come forward,” CPS homicide unit Staff Sgt. Lee Treit said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the movements of Thomson and Howell or their relationship is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

