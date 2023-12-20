Kitchener high school will remain closed for at least 2 more days due to sewer blockage

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Grand River Collegiate Institute (GRCI) in Kitchener are getting an early start to their Christmas holiday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced on Wednesday afternoon that the high school will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to a sewer blockage.

The issue had already closed the school on Tuesday and Wednesday during school as well as and for nighttime rentals and activities.

“Facility Services and contractors have been working as quickly as possible to address the situation,” a release from the board said. “The complexity of the work requires the school to be closed to students and staff for the rest of the week. Their work impacts the main sewer line to the school, requiring them to access lines buried beneath the school.”

The board says work will continue to be done in effort to reopen the school after the Christmas break on January 8.

It says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The WRDSB says students are using asynchronous learning resources where they are able and can work on previously assigned work as they are able.