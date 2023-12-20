Menu

Driver of panel truck arrested after pursuit with Emergency Task Force

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 3:18 pm
The driver of panel truck has been arrested following a pursuit involving Toronto police's Emergency Task Force Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The driver of panel truck has been arrested following a pursuit involving Toronto police's Emergency Task Force Wednesday afternoon. Marc Cormier / Global News
The driver of panel truck has been arrested following a pursuit involving Toronto police’s Emergency Task Force Wednesday afternoon.

A York Regional Police helicopter was used to help track the truck, while officers on the ground followed from a distance, according to police.

Authorities have not disclosed any information on what started the pursuit.

However, in a post about the incident shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police initially said they were dealing with a person with a gun.

Police also said the panel truck may have collided with several vehicles throughout Toronto and Durham.

As a result of the incident, Carlton Street is closed between Church and Mutual streets as officers investigate.

Police are asking anyone who might have been involved to contact Traffic Services investigators.

— More to come as this story develops…

