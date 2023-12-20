Driver of panel truck arrested after pursuit with Emergency Task Force

The driver of panel truck has been arrested following a pursuit involving Toronto police’s Emergency Task Force Wednesday afternoon.
A York Regional Police helicopter was used to help track the truck, while officers on the ground followed from a distance, according to police.
Authorities have not disclosed any information on what started the pursuit.
However, in a post about the incident shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police initially said they were dealing with a person with a gun.
Police also said the panel truck may have collided with several vehicles throughout Toronto and Durham.
As a result of the incident, Carlton Street is closed between Church and Mutual streets as officers investigate.
Police are asking anyone who might have been involved to contact Traffic Services investigators.
— More to come as this story develops…
Comments