What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County for New Year’s

Several businesses and services in the Barrie, Innisfil, and Simcoe County areas will have altered hours to celebrate New Year’s. Here’s what to expect.

Downtown Barrie will be ringing in the New Year with a free, family-friendly Downtown Countdown celebration on Dec. 31, featuring rock band Big Wreck as the headliner and Sonshine and Broccoli as the children’s performer.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. at Barrie City Hall. In addition to the musical performances, the Downtown Countdown celebration will include skating, family activities, roaming buskers, and two fireworks shows — the first following the children’s show for the early revelers and the second at midnight.

Public Facility

most banks, government buildings, and post offices will be closed on New Year’s Day

Barrie City Hall is closed on Jan. 1

Barrie recreation centres will be closed on Jan. 1, but open Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Simcoe County Administration Centre, including the Contact Centre will be closed on Jan. 1

All Ontario Works and Children Services offices are closed on Jan. 1

Simcoe County Museum is closed on Jan. 1

Simcoe County Archives is closed on Jan. 1

Innisfil Town Hall will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Jan. 2, 2024

Barrie Public Library will be closed on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1

Innisfil Library branches will be closed on Jan. 1

Transit

On New Year’s Eve (Dec., 31), Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with added late-night service until 3 a.m., and service will be free on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. until the end of service.

GO Transit will be free for all riders on Dec. 31 and will will operate on Saturday schedule Jan. 1

LINX Transit will not operate on Jan. 1 (Route 4 operating on Sunday schedule on Jan. 1)

Malls

Georgian Mall will be open on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Jan. 1

Tanger Outlets will be open on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Jan. 1

Park Place holiday hours will vary depending on the store.

Garbage collection

There will be no curbside collection in Barrie on Jan. 1.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed on Jan. 1, except for Matchedash.

The Barrie landfill will be closed on Jan. 1

Other Services