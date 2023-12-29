What’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on New Year’s Day 2024

Send this page to someone via email

We say goodbye to 2023 this weekend, which means closures on New Year’s Day across Hamilton and Niagara Region.

If you’re hoping to knock off some errands or just get out to do something during the break, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed Monday, Jan. 1. Normal hours resume Jan. 2

ATS DARTS: DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Jan. 1. All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for New Year’s Day. For more information check out the Hamilton.ca website.

Animal services: Closed on New Year’s Day.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

GO Transit: New Year’s Day service will operate on Saturday schedules. GO will offer free New Year’s Eve service, courtesy of Forty Creek Whisky and Metrolinx, with both train and bus services free to all from 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. Several extra late evening trips into Union Station will also be added to help customers travelling to downtown Toronto. See metrolinx.com for more.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection Monday, Jan. 1. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed Jan 1. Real holiday tree collection is the first and second weeks of January, from Jan. 2 through 12.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market: Closed Jan. 1 and 2.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Dec. 31 as well as Jan. 1. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a regular Saturday/Sunday/holiday service schedule on Jan. 1. See the city’s website for specifics.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: The licensing and bylaw phone queue line is closed and reopens Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Ontario Works: The program, including Special Supports, will reopen Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Parking and Enforcement: Officers are on the road Dec. 31 with no overnight enforcement. Otherwise, there will be no enforcement until Jan. 2

Recreation centres: Most closed on Jan. 1. Norman Pinky Lewis, Westmount and Valley Park Recreation open as day and evening warming locations on Jan 1.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed until Jan. 1. Reopening at 10 a.m. Jan. 2.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed through Jan. 1, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 2

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry closed through Jan. 1, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Jan. 1. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times will vary until Jan. 1. Schedules can be seen at burlington.ca

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule for Jan. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed Jan. 1.

Arenas: Bill Burgoyne Arena and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will be closed Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Farmers Market: The market will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: The aquatics centre will be closed Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Museum, Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities closed Jan. 1.

Community Centres: Russell Avenue Community Centre will be closed on Jan. 1. Port Weller Community Centre will be closed Jan. 1.

Niagara Regional Transit: No bus service will be offered Jan. 1, except WEGO in Niagara Falls from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Transit is running under a modified holiday schedule which can be seen at NRT’s website.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on Jan. 1. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed Jan. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Jan. 1, but not all. New Year’s Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed New Year’s Day. Exceptions include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Jan. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open New Year’s Day between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open New Year’s Day, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed New Year’s Day except the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive, which is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed New Year’s Day. Early closures at all locations will happen on New Year’s Eve.

LCBO: All stores will be closed New Year’s Day. Early closures at all locations will happen New Year’s Eve.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Some Niagara Falls attractions are closed during the winter months, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Wildplay Whirlpool Adventure Course, Niagara City Cruises and the White Water Walk.

Some, like the Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Power Station, will be open Jan. 1. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be open on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions are either closed or have adjusted hours on New Year’s Day.