2023 Christmas holiday season: What’s open and closed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

As Christmas and Boxing Day approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holidays in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Regional administrative offices (Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, and airport administrative offices) will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Grand River Transit will operate winter holiday service Dec. 25 to Jan. 7. The full schedule is available at www.grt.ca.

GRT Customer Service Centres close early on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Regional warming centres at 150 Main St. in Cambridge and 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will remain open seven days a week (including holidays) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

There is no curbside waste collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Collection will shift one day forward so if you are regularly scheduled to get your waste picked up on Monday, it will occur on Tuesday. Tuesday becomes Wednesday and so on throughout the two-week period.

For two weeks after Christmas Day, the region will collect natural Christmas trees, which will be chipped into mulch.

Region of Waterloo Library branches operate during regular hours on Dec. 24. They will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. They will operate during regular hours Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 and will be closed on Jan. 1.

All LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. A select few stores will be open on Boxing Day. More info can be found on the LCBO’s website. All stores will again close on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Most Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. Seven stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Boxing Day: three in Kitchener (250 Bleams Rd., 875 Highland Rd. and 1120 Victoria St. N.), two in Cambridge (200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr., drive-thru only) and two in Waterloo (70 Weber St. N. and 624 King St. N., drive-thru only).

Most Beer Stores will again close on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Public health clinics, including by-appointment vaccine clinics, are closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge

All arenas will be open until noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. They will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Cambridge Farmers Market will be open on Dec. 23 but will be closed on Dec. 30.

All libraries (Idea Exchanges) will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They will be open until 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The John Dolson Centre will be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and again on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

The W.G. Johnson Centre will be open until noon on Christmas Eve before being closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. It will close again on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

The Ted Wake Centre, which is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

The centre for the arts, city hall, the David Durward Centre and the William E. Pautler Centre will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed until Jan. 2.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and will also remain closed on New Year’s Day.

McDougall Cottage is closed for the season.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener

City hall offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 as well as Jan. 1. On other weekdays, customer service will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The skating rink in front of city hall will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Dec. 25, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, 9 a.m. until noon on Dec. 31 and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. The rink will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on other days, weather dependent. There are changerooms available in Carl Zehr Square from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

All community centres will be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Downtown Community Centre will also be closed from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 for maintenance.

Kitchener Market will be open as per usual on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

All arenas will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All arenas across the city will close on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with the exception of Activa Arena and the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, which will be open until 11 a.m.

All swimming pools will be closed from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day and will also be closed again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lyle Hallman Pool will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 21 for maintenance.

Budd Park and the indoor sports facility will be closed as of Dec. 22 through the holidays, reopening on Jan. 3.

Public libraries be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. They will again close Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

THEMUSEUM is closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The Ken Seiling Museum/Doon Heritage Village is closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo

Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Dec. 27. It will close again on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. and will reopen on Jan. 2.

The Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre will close at 11: 30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Dec. 27. It will also be closed Dec. 28 as well as Dec. 30 through New Year’s Day.

The Moses Springer Community Centre will be closed from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day and will again close on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex will see the Swimplex closed on Dec. 24 all day but the building will remain open until noon. The Swimplex and building will reopen on Dec. 27 and will close again on New Year’s Eve. It will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Waterloo City Hall and the service centre will close at noon on Dec. 23 and remain closed right through until Jan. 2.

The Clay and Glass Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. It will again be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed until Jan. 3.