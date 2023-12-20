Menu

Crime

Memorial bench torched, Osoyoos RCMP seek public’s help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 2:14 pm
A photo of the fire-damaged memorial bench in Osoyoos, B.C. View image in full screen
A photo of the fire-damaged memorial bench in Osoyoos, B.C. Osoyoos Fire Rescue
Officials in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help after a memorial bench was intentionally torched earlier this week.

The bench is located along the 3600 block of Lakeshore Drive in Osoyoos, and fire crews were called to the scene after a report of a fire Monday at 4:50 a.m.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue says the burning bench was extinguished, though it was damaged beyond repair.

If you have any information regarding this case of arson, you’re asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP and reference case file number 2023-6206.

“Reporting crime activity in your neighbourhood is just one way to protect your community,” Osoyoos Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page.

“Together we can build safer neighbourhoods by taking a proactive approach to crime and safety. Any help is greatly appreciated.”

