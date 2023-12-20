Memorial bench torched, Osoyoos RCMP seek public’s help

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help after a memorial bench was intentionally torched earlier this week.

The bench is located along the 3600 block of Lakeshore Drive in Osoyoos, and fire crews were called to the scene after a report of a fire Monday at 4:50 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue says the burning bench was extinguished, though it was damaged beyond repair.

If you have any information regarding this case of arson, you’re asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP and reference case file number 2023-6206.

“Reporting crime activity in your neighbourhood is just one way to protect your community,” Osoyoos Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page.

“Together we can build safer neighbourhoods by taking a proactive approach to crime and safety. Any help is greatly appreciated.”