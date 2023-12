See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Supt. Bonnie Emerson, Sgt. Gary Mathez and Sgt. Andrea Scott from the Winnipeg Police Service will be speaking on Wednesday afternoon about an attempted murder, and forcible confinement investigation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police have provided no further details regarding the investigation.

Global News will be livestreaming the event at 1 p.m.