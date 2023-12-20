Menu

Headline link
Economy

Canada, Winnipeg seal $122M deal for 3,166 homes in 3 years, 15,000 in decade

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:08 pm
Canada and Winnipeg have sealed a $122 million deal for three 3,166 homes in three years and 15,00 homes over the next decade. View image in full screen
Canada and Winnipeg have sealed a $122 million deal for three 3,166 homes in three years and 15,00 homes over the next decade. RJB
Canada’s federal government and Winnipeg have sealed a $122-million deal for 3,166 homes in three years and 15,000 homes over the next decade.

“Our government is proud to be working with the City of Winnipeg to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada.” said Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South.

“This funding of $122 million for housing in Winnipeg will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly-growing city where we need it most.”

Through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) the money will be used to speed up housing construction in Winnipeg.

“Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns and create affordable inclusive and diverse communities.” said Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North.

Story continues below advertisement
“Partnering with Winnipeg through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in Manitoba and across our great country.”

Those efforts are slated to include seven local initiatives for diverse housing, allowing rapid zoning changes, supporting incentive programs, establishing land office, and creating a city concierge for affordable housing.

“By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Winnipeg. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities,” said Dan Vandal, Winnipeg MP and Minister of Northern Affairs.

 

