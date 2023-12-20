S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading as price of oil climbs higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the energy stocks and battery metals helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose and U.S. stock markets also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.81 points at 20,884.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.07 points at 37,588.99. The S&P 500 index was up 2.75 points 4,771.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 35.40 points at 15,038.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with 74.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up 97 cents at US$74.91 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$2,047.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.90 a pound.