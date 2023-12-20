Suspect in Dartmouth, N.S. stabbing injured after police chase

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a suspect vehicle in a Dartmouth, N.S., stabbing is in hospital after an early morning police chase.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) were initially called to a stabbing at Lake City Motel at 40 Lake Crest Dr. just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“Officers located a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed,” a release from HRP read.

“The man was transported to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

According to police, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle that was later found on Wyse Road.

“The vehicle fled from police and crashed in Chelsea Probert Park,” HRP said.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries. HRP said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when known.