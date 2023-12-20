Menu

Crime

Suspect in Dartmouth, N.S. stabbing injured after police chase

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 20'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
The driver of a suspect vehicle in a Dartmouth, N.S., stabbing is in hospital after an early morning police chase.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) were initially called to a stabbing at Lake City Motel at 40 Lake Crest Dr. just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Officers located a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed,” a release from HRP read.

“The man was transported to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

According to police, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle that was later found on Wyse Road.

Trending Now

“The vehicle fled from police and crashed in Chelsea Probert Park,” HRP said.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries. HRP said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when known.

