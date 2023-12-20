Guelph woman killed after being struck by pickup truck on Highway 6: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was killed as the result of a collision that closed Highway 6 on Wednesday morning, according to Wellington County OPP.

The woman was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6) and College Avenue.

“This morning, just before 6 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In a release, OPP say the victim was a 65-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The intersection was closed throughout the morning as police conducted there investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to call 1-888-310-1122.