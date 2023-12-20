Menu

Crime

Guelph woman killed after being struck by pickup truck on Highway 6: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 11:51 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A pedestrian was killed as the result of a collision that closed Highway 6 on Wednesday morning, according to Wellington County OPP.

The woman was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6) and College Avenue.

“This morning, just before 6 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In a release, OPP say the victim was a 65-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The intersection was closed throughout the morning as police conducted there investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to call 1-888-310-1122.

