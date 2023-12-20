Winnipeg first responders remind residents to be careful around thin ice

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police Service and the city’s Fire Paramedic Service are asking Winnipeggers to keep their wits about them around thin ice.

As the weather starts to warm up again, first responders caution that “ice surfaces on drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and rivers can be deceiving and unpredictable, especially when covered in snow.”

Even when ice looks like it’s ready to enjoy, police and fire officials said it may not be. In fact, it could be be thin and fragile.

The services said banks around waterways can also be slippery and unstable, and warned that falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The City of Winnipeg said it does not monitor ice conditions on rivers, waterways, or ponds. As such, it said Winnipeggers should avoid going on ice, particularly in the face of unpredictable weather. It added water currents and runoff also make using the water bodies questionable.

Story continues below advertisement

“All frozen bodies of water within the city of Winnipeg should be considered unsafe for recreational use,” the city said.

It suggested that those with children should talk to them about the dangers of thin ice, and recommended dogs be kept on leashes near it.

Winnipeg Fire said it responds to 150 water and ice safety calls every year.

“If you see someone who has gone into the water or through the ice, call 911 immediately and try to keep track of where they are. Do not go in after them. Wait for first responders.”