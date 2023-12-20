South Frontenac Township passes 2024 budget

Send this page to someone via email

The South Frontenac Township council has passed its 2024 budget with a 2.74 per cent property tax hike to the average household.

The operating and capital budgets — which carry a combined total of $44,553,398 — will mean a $47.04 increase in property taxes for a household with an average assessment of $278,126, the township said in a release Wednesday.

The township says the budget addresses priorities such as road and bridge projects, facilities and fleet upgrades, recreational programming and events, technology improvements, climate change, an economic development strategy and a transportation master plan.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We heard from our residents that a reasonable increase of under 3% would be acceptable to maintain or enhance or services,” Mayor Ron Vandewal said in a statement.

“We’ve listened to their feedback and the 2024 Budget focuses on maintaining our current levels of service while also incorporating some enhancements so we can continue to grow and provide the services our residents are asking for.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 2024 budget has a tax requisition of $22.4 million and sees a transfer from reserves of $16 million, with the remaining money coming from grants and user fees and permits.

Budget highlights:

Operating budget of $26,792,892.

Capital budget of $17,766,740.

$2,030,000 in fleet replacement for fire and public services, including a new pumper

firetruck and two tandems.

firetruck and two tandems. $2,450,000 for Highway 38 reconstruction – transfer to reserves for future funding.

$3,500,000 for town hall expansion.

$1,432,000 for Bedford Road reconstruction.

$100,000 for climate change initiatives.

As part of its 2024 programming, the township said it is hoping to offer swim and day camps at three locations next summer, with a new site opening at McMullen Beach in Verona.

Full details including final budget documents can be found on the South Frontenac Township website.