1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a crash in Caledon on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash between two vehicles happened on Mayfield Road near the Caledon-Brampton border at around 7:30 a.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while another was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased driver nor the circumstances that led to the crash.

Mayfield Road was closed for the investigation between Creditview Road and Mississauga Road.

Update 1: Just before 7:30 this morning, emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle collision. One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to hospital for minor injuries. Mayfield to remain closed as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/9GxNShDOTx — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2023