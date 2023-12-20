Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 10:54 am
Roads are closed after a crash in Caledon on Dec. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Roads are closed after a crash in Caledon on Dec. 20, 2023. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a crash in Caledon on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash between two vehicles happened on Mayfield Road near the Caledon-Brampton border at around 7:30 a.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while another was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased driver nor the circumstances that led to the crash.

Mayfield Road was closed for the investigation between Creditview Road and Mississauga Road.

