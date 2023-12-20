Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Brampton man charged after 52 kg of suspected cocaine seized at border: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 10:52 am
Suspected cocaine seized at the Blue Water Bridge on December 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspected cocaine seized at the Blue Water Bridge on December 4, 2023. CBSA
A Brampton, Ont., man has been charged after 52 kgs of suspected cocaine was reportedly discovered in a truck crossing the border into Canada.

On Dec. 4, police and border agents say a commercial truck was entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge entry in Point Edward, north of Detroit.

The truck was stopped and sent for a secondary examination. During the inspection, officials say, boxes were found in the truck with 52 kg of suspected cocaine.

Border agents arrested a 27-year-old man from Brampton and seized the narcotics, before handing him over to federal police.

“Border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of our communities,” the director of St. Clair District Operations with Canada Border Services An Nguyen said.

“We work in partnership with the RCMP to prevent illegal activity at the border and to keep Canadians safe from illegal drugs.”

The man was charged with importing cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, both under the Controlled Substances Act.

The case will be tried in Sarnia, Ont.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

