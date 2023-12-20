Brampton man charged after 52 kg of suspected cocaine seized at border: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man has been charged after 52 kgs of suspected cocaine was reportedly discovered in a truck crossing the border into Canada.

On Dec. 4, police and border agents say a commercial truck was entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge entry in Point Edward, north of Detroit.

The truck was stopped and sent for a secondary examination. During the inspection, officials say, boxes were found in the truck with 52 kg of suspected cocaine.

Border agents arrested a 27-year-old man from Brampton and seized the narcotics, before handing him over to federal police.

“Border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of our communities,” the director of St. Clair District Operations with Canada Border Services An Nguyen said.

“We work in partnership with the RCMP to prevent illegal activity at the border and to keep Canadians safe from illegal drugs.”

The man was charged with importing cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, both under the Controlled Substances Act.

The case will be tried in Sarnia, Ont.