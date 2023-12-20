Menu

SUV driver dies in afternoon crash with pickup truck on rural roads near Glencoe

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 10:59 am
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Police say emergency services took an SUV driver, a 63-year-old from Southwest Middlesex, to hospital after a crash at Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive, near Glencoe, Ont. The driver died in hospital. OPP
Middlesex County OPP say a 63-year-old died after an SUV and a pickup truck collided in the area of Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive, near Glencoe, Ont.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Emergency services took the SUV driver, a 63-year-old from Southwest Middlesex, to hospital where the driver died of injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Both roads were closed at the intersection for nearly 12 hours as police investigated.

