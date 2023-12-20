SUV driver dies in afternoon crash with pickup truck on rural roads near Glencoe

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP say a 63-year-old died after an SUV and a pickup truck collided in the area of Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive, near Glencoe, Ont.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Emergency services took the SUV driver, a 63-year-old from Southwest Middlesex, to hospital where the driver died of injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Both roads were closed at the intersection for nearly 12 hours as police investigated.

Sadly #MiddlesexOPP confirm one individual died as a result of this collision. Tough evening for all involved. Please drive safely and with respect. The intersection is clear of first responders and is now open. @CountyMiddlesex ^jh https://t.co/c7NpzEqrob — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 20, 2023