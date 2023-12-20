Woman able to ‘crawl to the top’ of escarpment during rope rescue: Hamilton fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a woman in her 20s who fell over the edge of the escarpment in Hamilton was the subject of a rope rescue call overnight Wednesday.

The Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) says some 10 units made their way to Mountain and Summit avenues after 3:30 a.m. to address a person who had fallen some 30 feet (10 metres) down a cliff.

“As our crews were setting up to retrieve the person, the person was able to crawl to the top,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager explained.

“With HFD assistance she was pulled over the top and the patient was then transferred to the care of paramedics.”

A Hamilton paramedics spokesperson says the woman was sent to hospital in stable condition.