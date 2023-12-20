Driver dies in Pinehill Road crash in Bridgenorth: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is died in a crash in the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pinehill Road in the east end of the village just north of Peterborough.

The preliminary investigation determined that a driver of a westbound truck on Pinehill Road failed to negotiate a sharp turn. OPP say the vehicle left the roadway, landing on its side while striking a tree.

The driver was extricated by Selwyn Township firefighters.

Police say the 24-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pinehill Road was closed between 5th Line of Selwyn and Steinkrauss Drive for until 8 p.m. as OPP investigated.

Anyone video who has not spoken with police can contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

