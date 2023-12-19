Menu

Crime

Man at large, known to frequent Toronto has been arrested by Hamilton police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 8:57 pm
 The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on February 23, 2023, has been apprehended in Hamilton.
 The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on February 23, 2023, has been apprehended in Hamilton. Handout / OPP
A man whose been at large since February has been arrested, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a statement released Tuesday, OPP Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet said Michael Stamatakos, has been located and arrested by Hamilton police.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued in February for 31-year-old Stamatakos, who is serving a two-year sentence for arson-damage to property, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, uttering a threat to cause death or harm and a possession of a Schedule I substance.

Police said he is also accused of breaching his statutory release.

However, police said Stamatakos was returned to custody a month later after he checked into the St. Joe’s hospital campus on Charlton Avenue in Hamilton.

“He was feeling ill and checked himself into the hospital around 11 p.m.,” Sermet told Global News at the time.

“A nurse recognized him from the press release, called Hamilton police and they showed up to arrest him with no further incident.”

Stamatakos had failed to report at a halfway house in Toronto prior to the warrant being issued, police said.

At this time, police have not provided any information on where officers found Stamatakos, except that he was located by the Hamilton Police Service.

with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Don Mitchell

