U.S. News

Top U.S. military brass confirmed by Senate, ending months-long blockade

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 19, 2023 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Schumer says patience is ‘wearing thin’ on Tuberville military promotion holds'
Schumer says patience is ‘wearing thin’ on Tuberville military promotion holds
RELATED: Schumer says patience is ‘wearing thin’ on Tuberville military promotion holds – Nov 7, 2023
The Senate unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers late Tuesday, ending a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the military officials, including four-star generals, whose promotions and family livelihoods had been held up by the GOP senator protesting the Defense Department’s policy on abortion.

“That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

Schumer said other military nominees had also been confirmed as the Senate is working to wrap up its work before a holiday recess.

Click to play video: 'U.S. Senate Republicans block Ukraine aid bill'
U.S. Senate Republicans block Ukraine aid bill

Confirming the 11 remaining highest ranking nominees was a quiet end to Tuberville’s unusual effort after the senator faced pressure from all sides to relent. Critics saying his stance, which had left key positions unfilled, threatened national security and left military families with an uncertain path forward.

It came after the Senate two weeks ago suddenly approved about 425 military promotions once Tuberville stood down.

In a brief comment as he exited the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a similar note, saying the confirmations were “good news.”

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The Biden administration had instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

