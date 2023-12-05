U.S. senator ending most of his months-long block on military promotions

The lone U.S. senator who has been holding up hundreds of military promotions for nearly a year to protest a Pentagon abortion policy says he’s standing down — mostly.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told reporters on Tuesday that he is lifting his blockade on all officers below the four-star rank who have been awaiting a promotion since February, clearing the way for more than 400 senior military positions to be filled.

“I’ve still got a hold on, I think, 11 four-star generals. Everybody else is completely released by me,” he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

“It was pretty much a draw. They didn’t get what they wanted. We didn’t get what we wanted.”

Tuberville’s reversal came after increasingly vocal condemnation from his fellow Republicans, who joined Democrats and U.S. military leaders in warning that the holds were having an effect on military readiness and retention at a time of growing global conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re certainly encouraged by the news,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday.

But he noted the four-star positions still being held up include the commanders of the Pacific Air Forces and Pacific Fleet, as well as the heads of U.S. Air Combat Command, Northern Command, Cyber Command and Space Command.

“Clearly, (those are) vital and critical organizations, all of which require experienced senior leaders in those positions.”

The conservative senator had been demanding the Pentagon drop a policy that covers travel expenses and paid leave for military members who seek abortion care in another state.

1:39 Abortion rights shaping U.S. politics ahead of 2024 presidential election

The policy was enacted shortly after Roe v. Wade was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, and Republican-led states began enacting restrictions or outright bans on abortion.

Story continues below advertisement

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted in his memo announcing the policy that it’s meant to ensure members don’t face unequal health-care access if they’re stationed in a state where abortion is restricted.

The Pentagon policy does not pay for abortions themselves, which are only performed by the Defense Department health-care staff if the life of the woman is at risk, or in cases of rape or incest.

Under normal circumstances, military promotions are typically agreed upon by unanimous consent in large groups, allowing them to take effect quickly and allow what military policy experts have called the “conveyor belt” of advancement through the ranks to keep humming along.

But just like in Canada’s House of Commons, such votes can fail if just one lawmaker objects like Tuberville has. The only other recourse is for promotions to be brought up one at a time through regular roll call votes, which can take an hour or two each.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that with Tuberville’s blockade lifted, at least some of the more than 450 promotions will be brought up for a unanimous consent vote as soon as later that same day.

But military officials and experts have warned it could take months or even years to get those promoted officers into place and settle the long-term effects of the blockade.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s going to be a lot of disruption, just to the normal cycle of things,” said Richard Shimooka, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute who studies American military policy.

1:06 U.S. military aircraft crashes into sea near Japan, killing at least 1

Having a hold on high-level promotions, he explained, has an effect on lower-level officers who would then be promoted in kind. The military is capped with respect to the number of personnel it can have at each rank, so keeping a colonel from being promoted to a general means there are younger lieutenant-colonels who can’t get promoted to colonel.

That affects pay, retirement, lifestyle and future assignments — and in some fields where the private sector will pay more, it becomes harder to convince those highly trained young leaders to stay.

As the blockade dragged on, Pentagon leaders, senators and outside experts like Shimooka warned it was also creating uncertainty for officers awaiting promotions and their families, impacting their ability to find a home or schooling for their children, and other lifestyle issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Some officers were forced to take on additional duties as positions continued to be left unfilled, with sometimes disastrous results. The Marine Corps commandant, Gen. Eric Smith, suffered a heart attack last month after covering the responsibilities of the assistant commandant. The incident prompted the Senate to take a full roll-call vote to fill that position, along with a few other high-ranking posts, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Beyond the military ramifications, Tuberville’s stance also had a political impact, Shimooka said. He pointed to the growing anger expressed in public by other Republicans toward their fellow senator as an example of how Tuberville’s fight may have backfired.

“I think that he’s really kind of seen the writing on the wall, and how badly he has damaged his relationship with his own party, that he had no choice but to back down,” he said.