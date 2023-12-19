SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine weighing military’s request to mobilize another 500K for war: Zelenskyy

By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth Reuters
Posted December 19, 2023 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian military asks Zelenskyy to mobilize half a million more soldiers in war against Russia'
Ukrainian military asks Zelenskyy to mobilize half a million more soldiers in war against Russia
WATCH: Ukrainian military asks Zelenskyy to mobilize half a million more soldiers in war against Russia
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the military had proposed mobilising 450,000-500,000 more Ukrainians into the armed forces in what would mark a dramatic step up of Kyiv’s effort to beat back Russia.

The Ukrainian leader told his end-of-year news conference it was a “highly sensitive” issue that the military and government would discuss before deciding whether to send the proposal to parliament.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to hear more arguments in favour of mobilising the additional people before backing such a move.

“This is a very serious number,” he said.

Ukraine has been at war with Russian troops since February 2022. Both sides treat their casualty numbers as a state secret, but U.S. officials estimate that hundreds of thousands have been killed and wounded.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s front-line military facing artillery shortages, downsizes operations: Commander'
Ukraine’s front-line military facing artillery shortages, downsizes operations: Commander

Ukraine’s troop numbers are not known, but it has said in the past it has around 1 million people under arms. Russia has been expanding its army during the war and said on Tuesday it planned to boost its ranks to 1.5 million service members.

Story continues below advertisement

“I said I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, it’s a question of people, secondly, it’s a question of fairness, it’s a question of defence capability, and it’s a question of finances,” Zelenskyy said.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Ukraine, which initially saw tens of thousands of volunteer fighters queuing up to defend their country from Russia’s invasion, is now trying to conscript more men to replace those currently at the front.

There have been discussions behind closed doors for weeks on how to improve the draft process. Some Ukrainians have reacted angrily to social media videos showing draft officers handing out call-up papers at gyms and resorts.

Zelenskyy said an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.5 billion) would be needed to support the army’s mobilization proposal and he wants further details on how the troops would be used to fight Russia.

There has been tension between Zelenskyy and the head of the army.

This week, army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi criticised a decision, made by Zelenskyy, to fire the heads of the regional military draft offices amid a crackdown on corruption this summer.

More on World
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices