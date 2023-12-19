Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Redha Kramdi to extension

See more sharing options

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters continues to chip away at his long list of free agents.

A day after coming to terms with offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld, the club re-upped with defensive back Redha Kramdi. Kramdi signed a two-year contract extension to avoid free agency in February.

The 27-year-old Canadian moved into a starters role last season at their dime back position.

He appeared in 14 regular-season games where he made 11 starts. He finished the season with two quarterback sacks and 22 defensive tackles.

Kramdi was their second round draft pick in 2021 and returns for a fourth season in the blue and gold in 2024.

With the signings of Willie Jefferson, Neufeld and now Kramdi, the Bombers have 33 free agents remaining.

CFL free agency begins on Feb. 13.