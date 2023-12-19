Prescott, Ont. residents concerned over potential development on green space

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Prescott’s west end are planning to fight for a green space that has been in the neighbourhood for over a century.

The plot of land behind town hall has been designated as “vacant” by council, and residents are afraid of losing the only green space in the neighbourhood.

“Many residents that use this green space, they live six to eight blocks to the east, six to eight blocks to the west, north and south,” neighbourhood resident Luie Zelayeta says.

“A lot of people use this park as a place to come and play with their children, walk their dogs or just have a recreational walk.”

This land isn’t technically a park — it’s listed as a green space.

And the mayor, who voted in favour of deeming the land vacant, says he did so because Prescott needs more housing.

“Because we’re in the midst of a housing crisis, we’re trying to figure out where we can develop new housing,” Mayor Gauri Shankar says.

“One of the lots that came up was the lot behind town hall. Before we do anything with it, we have to declare it surplus.”

But not all councillors were on board.

One councillor, Lee McConnell, voted against the motion.

“I am a long-term member of this neighbourhood. I’ve lived here for 66 years, I grew up here,” McConnell says.

“I have watched all the neighbourhood kids playing here. I’ve played here myself. I have watched neighbours use it today.”

Residents in the west end aren’t against more housing in the town, or even in their neighbourhood — they just don’t want their only green space in the area to be developed.

“Out of all the places to start housing in our community, you don’t start with the park,” neighbourhood resident Robert Haller says.

“There are so many other opportunities. We think that having a park space in this neighbourhood only provides more value to the community.”

Residents were also upset that council made the decision without public consultation, but Shankar says that’s the proper procedure, and that public input comes after the vote.

Residents now have less than 45 days to make their voices heard, including a petition that is making its way around the town. You can sign the petition by emailing prescottpark2024@gmail.com.