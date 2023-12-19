Death of man and his dog near Kamloops under investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of a man and his dog were located near Inks Lake in the Logan Lake Community Forest, near Kamloops, and Mounties said Monday they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A sudden death at the Inks Lake Road turnoff near the Chuwels Inks Trail was reported to Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP on Saturday at around 2:40 p.m.

Officers found a man in his 50s and his large, dog both dead. A green Ford Explorer the man had been driving was located nearby.

0:25 Kamloops RCMP investigate child’s death

“Based on the investigation so far, the circumstances of the death are still under investigation,” said Staff Sgt Sascha Fesenko of the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The area the deceased was located in is known for recreational activities, such as hiking and dirt biking. We’re hopeful someone saw the man or his truck and will contact police with any information that may be related.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man was last reported leaving his Kamloops residence with his dog around 2 p.m. on Friday in an older model green Ford Explorer. An image of the vehicle is being released to the public to help further the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle on Friday or Saturday, or any associated activity that may be related to this incident, is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800.