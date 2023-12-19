Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in connection with Graham Avenue stabbing: Winnipeg police

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:28 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
A 17-year-old boy is behind bars and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the girl was stabbed Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Graham Avenue. She died in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery, officers said.

The homicide unit took on the investigation and said it determined the victim was with two girls and a boy she knew. Police said when the victim and boy started arguing, the boy took out a knife and stabbed her several times before running away.

The WPS said officers identified the 17-year-old suspect and arrested him on Monday around Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street.

