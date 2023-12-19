Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police nab dangerous driving suspect after car chase

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:18 am
A car chase in Winnipeg has one man behind bars and facing a slew of charges. View image in full screen
A car chase in Winnipeg has one man behind bars and facing a slew of charges. File / Global News
A car chase in Winnipeg has put one man behind bars and led to a slew of charges.

Early Sunday, Winnipeg police said officers and a helicopter started following a stolen vehicle in the Spence neighbourhood.

While eyes in the air gave direction to feet and wheels on the ground, the driver ignored traffic signals, sped, and drove into oncoming traffic, police said.

The person driving even drove over a stop stick and hit a Winnipeg police cruiser, authorities said, and kept going with damaged wheels.

Police said the vehicle stopped in the first 100 block of Herman Avenue, where the driver got out of the vehicle, and hopped into another, driving into three officers who were on foot and trying to arrest the suspect.

After this, an officer shot their gun at the car — from which no one was struck, or hurt, police said.

The man kept driving away, but was contained at McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street, officers said. There, the 33-year-old man was handcuffed.

Winnipeg police said the man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries along with two officers who were released.

Another officer was hurt, but was not treated at hospital.

The man faces eight charges related to assaulting and fleeing from peace officers, theft and driving.

