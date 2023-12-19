Menu

Weather

Snow squalls continue for Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 10:36 am
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. View image in full screen
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. Global News Barrie
Parts of Simcoe County are still being impacted Tuesday by snow squalls that hit a larger part of the province the day before.

Environment Canada warns of lake effect snow tapering to flurries Tuesday morning in Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale.

Hazards for residents include poor visibility in areas of blowing snow, icy and slippery road conditions, and additional snowfall amounts of 2 cm to 5 cm.

The weather agency expects the lake effect snow to taper to flurries headed into the afternoon.

Northwest winds gusting up to 60 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow, reducing visibility.

The weather agency warns that travel will be hazardous with poor conditions due to low visibility in blowing snow along with icy and slippery road conditions, rather than large snowfall accumulations.

Environment Canada recommends people slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

More on Canada
