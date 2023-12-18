Menu

Economy

Vancouver Island’s Myra Falls Mine not ‘financially viable,’ going into maintenance

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 8:56 pm
The Myra Falls Mine is seen at the south end of Buttle Lake on Vancouver Island on Sept. 29, 2019. View image in full screen
The Myra Falls Mine is seen at the south end of Buttle Lake on Vancouver Island on Sept. 29, 2019. The mine announced its closure for maintenance and long-term care on Mon. Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: dvs/Wikimedia Commons
A Vancouver Island mining and milling operation that employs 450 people is “no longer financially viable,” and is being placed on what the company describes as long-term care and maintenance.

The Myra Falls Mine has operated about 90 kilometres southwest of Campbell River since 1965 and has undergone substantial modernizations and new majority ownership since 2019.

Higher operating costs and lower metal prices, however, have pushed it to seek creditor protection so the company can be restructured, it said in a Monday statement.

“We recognize that this decision will be difficult news for our employees and other stakeholders, and is in no way a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our people in recent years,” said general manager Hein Frey in the statement.

“Myra Falls Mine will now undergo a period of restructuring with the aim of returning to active operations in the future when market conditions allow.”

Global News has reached out to Campbell River’s mayor for comment on this story.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

