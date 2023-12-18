2-year-old horse shot and killed near Innisfail, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP is investigating after a horse was killed by a single gunshot in Red Deer County last month.

It happened near Township Road 353 and Range Road 255, between the town of Innisfail and community of Pine Lake and was reported Nov. 29. Police say the horse, a two-year-old grulla colt valued at $5,000, was shot once in the stomach.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.