Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Oxford Properties sells stake in 2 Greater Toronto industrial parks for $1B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 4:28 pm
The TPG Capital logo is shown in a handout. Alternative asset management firm TPG has acquired a 75 per cent stake in two Greater Toronto Area industrial business parks from developer Oxford Properties Group for $1 billion. View image in full screen
The TPG Capital logo is shown in a handout. Alternative asset management firm TPG has acquired a 75 per cent stake in two Greater Toronto Area industrial business parks from developer Oxford Properties Group for $1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - TPG Inc.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Alternative asset management firm TPG has acquired a 75 per cent stake in two Greater Toronto Area industrial business parks from developer Oxford Properties Group for $1 billion.

Oxford will continue to manage the two properties, located in Brampton and Vaughan, spanning a combined 5.1 million square feet, and maintain a 25 per cent interest in the portfolio.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Tenants include Mondelez, Best Buy, Campbells, and Olympia Tile.

The companies say the deal is one of the largest private industrial real estate transactions in Canada.

TPG partner Jacob Muller says his firm sees the Toronto area “as one of the most attractive industrial markets globally, with strong real estate fundamentals and population and employment growth outpacing many major U.S. markets.”

Trending Now

Jeff Miller, head of North American Industrial at Oxford Properties, says the developer plans to reinvest money from the transaction back into Ontario, including three million square feet of new GTA industrial developments by 2026.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices