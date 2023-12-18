Man dead after vehicle drives into ditch in Caledon

See more sharing options

An elderly man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said Mayfield Road was closed between Heritage Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of the collision.

Paramedics told Global News they received a call for the collision just before 2 p.m.

According to paramedics, a car drove into the ditch and an elderly male was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come as this story develops.

Mayfield Rd between Heritage Rd and Winston Churchill Blvd is currently closed for a single motor vehicle collision. Please avoid the area.#CaledonOPP @TownOfCaledon ^jb pic.twitter.com/hiM2slOR2j — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 18, 2023