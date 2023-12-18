Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after vehicle drives into ditch in Caledon

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 4:50 pm
Provincial police said Mayfield Road is closed between Heritage Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of the single-vehicle collision. . View image in full screen
Provincial police said Mayfield Road is closed between Heritage Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of the single-vehicle collision. . OPP Central Region / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An elderly man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said Mayfield Road was closed between Heritage Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of the collision.

Paramedics told Global News they received a call for the collision just before 2 p.m.

According to paramedics, a car drove into the ditch and an elderly male was pronounced dead on scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come as this story develops. 

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices