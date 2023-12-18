Man dead after vehicle drives into ditch in Caledon

An elderly man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., Monday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said Mayfield Road was closed between Heritage Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard as a result of the collision.
Paramedics told Global News they received a call for the collision just before 2 p.m.
According to paramedics, a car drove into the ditch and an elderly male was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More to come as this story develops.
