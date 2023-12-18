Manitoba RCMP on the lookout for suspect in connection with robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested as the search continues for another in connection to an assault and robbery outside a residence at a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Flin Flon RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on Main Street on Dec. 16, that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Police said that a 16-year-old victim had reported being attacked by two individuals, while inside the residence with other people.

The victim said he was repeatedly kicked, punched, and had a knife pulled on him with the suspects demanding that he turn over his phone. After handing his phone over, the victim said he was pushed outside and assaulted.

He added that one of the suspects pulled out a machete and struck him. He was able to escape and get medical attention from the hospital.

Upon arriving at the residence mentioned, officers said they found one of the suspects and arrested him without incident. The 23-year-old man faces several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery.

The second suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Denare Beach, fled the scene and was not located.

A third person in the residence was also arrested. The 21-year-old had an outstanding warrant of arrest, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.