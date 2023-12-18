Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP on the lookout for suspect in connection with robbery, assault

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 4:28 pm
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been arrested as the search continues for another in connection to an assault and robbery outside a residence at a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Flin Flon RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on Main Street on Dec. 16, that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Police said that a 16-year-old victim had reported being attacked by two individuals, while inside the residence with other people.

The victim said he was repeatedly kicked, punched, and had a knife pulled on him with the suspects demanding that he turn over his phone. After handing his phone over, the victim said he was pushed outside and assaulted.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He added that one of the suspects pulled out a machete and struck him. He was able to escape and get medical attention from the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon arriving at the residence mentioned, officers said they found one of the suspects and arrested him without incident. The 23-year-old man faces several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery.

The second suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Denare Beach, fled the scene and was not located.

Trending Now

A third person in the residence was also arrested. The 21-year-old had an outstanding warrant of arrest, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba incidents'
Northern Manitoba incidents
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices