One dead after vehicle enters ditch on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Police are investigating after a vehicle was spotted in a ditch and a man was found dead on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Red River North RCMP came across a vehicle in the east ditch on Henderson Highway in the RM of St. Clements, on Friday at approximately 11:35 p.m. They said the vehicle had sustained heavy damage.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was found to be from the area.

An investigation found that the vehicle was heading southbound when it crossed over to the centre lane and entered the ditch. There, it struck a concrete driveway approach. The man is said not to have worn a seatbelt.