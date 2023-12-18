Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead after vehicle enters ditch on Manitoba highway: RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 3:07 pm
RCMP Red River North detachment. A 36-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident Friday on Henderson Highway in the RM of St. Clements. View image in full screen
RCMP Red River North detachment. A 36-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident Friday on Henderson Highway in the RM of St. Clements. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a vehicle was spotted in a ditch and a man was found dead on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Red River North RCMP came across a vehicle in the east ditch on Henderson Highway in the RM of St. Clements, on Friday at approximately 11:35 p.m. They said the vehicle had sustained heavy damage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was found to be from the area.

An investigation found that the vehicle was heading southbound when it crossed over to the centre lane and entered the ditch. There, it struck a concrete driveway approach. The man is said not to have worn a seatbelt.

Click to play video: 'RCMP catch drunk driver with kids in backseat: ‘This could have had a horrible outcome’'
RCMP catch drunk driver with kids in backseat: ‘This could have had a horrible outcome’
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices