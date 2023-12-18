SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

University of Northern B.C. to offer bachelor’s degree in Nisga’a language

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 2:12 pm
Interactive First Peoples’ Map goes far beyond geography
The First Peoples' Map, an interactive online map in Canada featuring information about Indigenous languages, arts and cultural heritage is now live. Catherine Urquhart reports – Jun 15, 2021
A new bachelor of arts degree in Nisga’a language fluency will be offered starting next September at the University of Northern British Columbia.

A statement from the university says the four-year undergraduate degree is the first of its kind in northern B.C. and will give students an immersive education with about 70 per cent of the courses having a Nisga’a component.

The Nisga’a people, who live in the Nass Valley in the northwestern part of the province, were the first to sign a modern treaty in B.C. in a landmark agreement that came into effect in May 2000.

Project aims to revitalize endangered Indigenous language

The university is teaming up with the Wilp Wilxo’oskwhl Nisga’a Institute, an Aboriginal post-secondary facility in the Nass Valley, where certificate and diploma programs in the Nisga’a language are already offered.

Institute CEO Deanna Nyce says it’s exciting to witness students becoming fluent and using their language skills in public.

The statement says the four-year undergraduate degree will help ensure the long-term vitality of the Nisga’a language.

An interactive Indigenous map of B.C.

B.C. Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson says investing in such programs is critical for strengthening Indigenous language revitalization, while moving toward meaningful reconciliation.

“Together, we are creating a province where Indigenous students, and through them their communities, can reconnect with their language as a way to reclaim their history and culture and reach their full potential.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

