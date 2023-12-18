Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian demonstration against Zara in mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 2:01 pm
Shoppers are seen at Toronto Eaton Centre during Boxing Day in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
Shoppers are seen at Toronto Eaton Centre during Boxing Day in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall.

A video shared online appears to show a heated exchange between some demonstrators and someone else while the demonstration takes place at the Eaton Centre on Sunday.

A few Toronto police officers can be seen standing nearby on the video.

Last week, Zara, a Spanish fashion brand, pulled advertising images that to some appeared to reference the conflict in Gaza.

The images for a line of jackets included what the company called “unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio.” But some online critics said one image of a model holding a wrapped-up mannequin resembled someone holding a corpse.

Other photos included a mannequin with missing limbs and a figure wrapped in fabric or plastic on the floor, according to news reports.

The company apologized in a statement posted on Instagram and said the campaign was conceived in July and photographed in September. Hamas’s attack on Israel took place on Oct. 7, and prompted Israel’s invasion of Gaza Strip.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

