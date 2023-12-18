Vehicle strikes home in Portage la Prairie, RCMP investigate

An investigation is underway after RCMP say a vehicle struck a home in Manitoba.

Officers with the Portage la Prairie RCMP learned a vehicle struck a house at the corner of Lorne Avenue and Second Street N.W. last Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle was attempting to turn down the back lane but missed it, instead crossing the lawn of the residence and hitting the house. The intersection is said to have been covered with ice and was slippery at the time.

No injuries were reported.