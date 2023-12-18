One man dead in police-involved shooting in Abbotsford

See more sharing options

A man has been shot and killed in Abbotsford.

Police said officers notified the Independent Investigations Office on Sunday night of a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road.

While no police officers were injured in the shooting, the victim died of his injuries, police confirmed.

The Independent Investigations Office, which is involved when police incidents result in injuries or death, is now the lead agency investigating the incident.

Police said while this is an unfolding incident, there are no more details at this time.