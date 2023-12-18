Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man dead in police-involved shooting in Abbotsford

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'One person dead in Abbotsford shooting'
One person dead in Abbotsford shooting
A man has died in a shooting in Abbotsford Sunday night. Police said the shooting involved an Abbotsford police officer who was not injured. The man died of his injuries.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been shot and killed in Abbotsford.

Police said officers notified the Independent Investigations Office on Sunday night of a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road.

While no police officers were injured in the shooting, the victim died of his injuries, police confirmed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Independent Investigations Office, which is involved when police incidents result in injuries or death, is now the lead agency investigating the incident.

Police said while this is an unfolding incident, there are no more details at this time.

Click to play video: 'IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital'
IIO called to fatal police shooting after reported threats at Abbotsford hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices