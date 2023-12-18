Ontario families of critically-ill children get Christmas shopping spree

Caring for critically-sick children can be tough on many families, but over the weekend, 47 such local families got an extra special Christmas experience.

On Sunday, Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, in partnership with Toys R Us, gave families with critically-ill and chronically-ill children in communities across Canada a shopping spree.

At the Barrie, Ont., store, 47 families participated in this year’s event, which was aimed at giving families of kids with serious medical issues a chance to have a stress-free private shopping experience, hoping to make the Christmas season a little brighter.

Valeriya Demydenko was at the event with her two sons, Elias, 3, and Yaroslav, 5.

Her five-year-old has a rare genetic condition leading to his brain not forming properly, which she says caused developmental delays and epilepsy. On some days, she says her son can have up to 100 seizures a day.

“For us as a family, a lot of life rotates around his needs,” Valeriya said.

“Having events that Starlight creates is really just an opportunity for our family to step out of that medical world and into a little bit of normal regular people stuff and gives us the opportunity to bring joy for the boys and to create those lasting family memories.”

View image in full screen Demydenko family at the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada 2023 Christmas shopping spree in Barrie’s Toys R Us. Supplied by Starlight Children's Foundation Canada

Because her son requires a lot of care, Valeriya says having events like this catered to children with complex medical issues allowed them to enjoy the time out as a family without having to worry that their needs are being met.

“He was so used to going for appointments and having, for the lack of a better word, the procedures done to him, and here he is touching the toys and getting to look at them. Yes, he has a developmental delay, but he can really appreciate it, enjoying the moment; he loved everything,” she said.

She said her oldest son loved picking out stuffed animals, and her youngest was excited to pick out a Paw Patrol toy.

View image in full screen Elias Demydenko, 3, family at the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada 2023 Christmas shopping spree in Barrie’s Toys R Us. Supplied by Starlight Children's Foundation Canada

The event is aimed at helping the whole family, with each person getting a $50 gift card to spend on the toys of their choice.

Trevor Dicaire, executive director of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, said their organization aims to provide joy to seriously ill children and their families both in the hospital and at home.

“Holidays can be a really difficult time for starlight families. With so many hospital visits and medical challenges, an often happy time during the holidays can be very stressful. One of the things that we wanted to do with our partners at Toys R Us is bring a little bit of happiness, smiles and some enjoyment to these families as we lead up to the holiday season,” he said.

The organization says they were able to include 750 families throughout the county. Other Ontario communities where the organization held shopping sprees included Burlington, Ottawa, and Etobicoke.

Dicaire said they are hopeful they will be able to expand to even more communities next year.