Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash in Mississauga knocks out power for 1K customers

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:56 am
The scene of the crash in the Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive area Monday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive area Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash in Mississauga on Monday morning left two men injured and knocked out power for around 1,000 customers.

Peel Regional Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive, which is near Courtneypark Drive East.

Images from the scene show a truck flipped over on its side and severe damage to the passenger side of a sedan.

A hydro pole was snapped in the collision, causing a power outage in the area.

Crash in Mississauga knocks out power for 1K customers - image View image in full screen
Global News

Alectra Utilities said 1,001 homes and businesses were impacted, with an estimated restoration time of noon.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 11:45 a.m., the company’s outage map showed that it had been restored.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Peel paramedics told Global News that two men were taken to hospital: one a man in his 30s who was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, but is now reported to be stable; and the other a man in his 40s who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Crash in Mississauga knocks out power for 1K customers - image View image in full screen
Global News
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices