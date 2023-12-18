Crash in Mississauga knocks out power for 1K customers

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Mississauga on Monday morning left two men injured and knocked out power for around 1,000 customers.

Peel Regional Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive, which is near Courtneypark Drive East.

Images from the scene show a truck flipped over on its side and severe damage to the passenger side of a sedan.

A hydro pole was snapped in the collision, causing a power outage in the area.

Alectra Utilities said 1,001 homes and businesses were impacted, with an estimated restoration time of noon.

At around 11:45 a.m., the company’s outage map showed that it had been restored.

Peel paramedics told Global News that two men were taken to hospital: one a man in his 30s who was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, but is now reported to be stable; and the other a man in his 40s who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

#Outage in #Mississauga affecting approximately 1001 homes and businesses. In the area of Dixie Rd, Britannia Rd E, Atlantic Dr, Tomken Rd. Crews have been dispatched. ETR 12:00pm. For more info visit https://t.co/p4CfqxLBW2 #pwrout ^pa. — Alectra (@alectranews) December 18, 2023

