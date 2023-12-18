Man dead after multi-vehicle crash southeast of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on a highway southeast of Edmonton on Sunday, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene at Highway 21 near Township Road 512 at about 7:30 p.m.

A 36-year-old man for Leduc County was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the RCMP, the three people taken to hospital had “varying levels of injuries.”

Highway 21 was shut down for several hours near the scene of the crash while investigators looked into what happened. Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, RCMP said the highway had been reopened.

Police did not say what investigators believe may have led to the crash.