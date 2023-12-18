Menu

Crime

Driver arrested after fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 9:01 am
Niagara Regional Police say a driver was arrested and is likely facing charges following a fatal collision in St. Catharines early Monday.

Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway around 3 a.m. near Bunting Road and Eastchester Avenue south of the Garden City Skyway.

One person has died as a result of the crash with other occupants sustaining unknown injuries.

Bunting Road between McPhail Crescent and Dunkirk Road has been closed for hours amid the incident as is Eastchester Avenue at McPhail Crescent.

More to come.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

