Missing Tillsonburg, Ont. woman found dead: OPP

A missing 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been found dead, according to OPP.

Police say Lola Watson, who was reported missing on Nov. 8, was found dead near Plank Line and Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township, north of Tillsonburg.

OPP reported Friday that human remains were found in the area. It was confirmed Sunday that the remains belonged to Watson.

OPP say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The cause of death was not released.

UPDATE- 72-year-old #MissingPerson from @TillsonburgTown has been located deceased near Plank Line and Airport Road. #OPP extending our condolences to all family and friends. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es https://t.co/fcqQUXHzVY — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 17, 2023