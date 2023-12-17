Missing Tillsonburg, Ont. woman found dead: OPP

A missing 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been found dead, according to OPP.
Police say Lola Watson, who was reported missing on Nov. 8, was found dead near Plank Line and Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township, north of Tillsonburg.
OPP reported Friday that human remains were found in the area. It was confirmed Sunday that the remains belonged to Watson.
OPP say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The cause of death was not released.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Jewish group wants investigation into online posts following Ottawa terror arrest
- Underbidding now taking place in many real estate markets across Ontario: realty company
- Most voters still say Trudeau should resign — and expect an election in 2024
- U.S. optimistic Canada will spend enough on defence to meet threats: envoy
Comments