Investigations

Missing Tillsonburg, Ont. woman found dead: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2023 3:09 pm
72-year-old Lola Watson
72-year-old Lola Watson . OPP
A missing 72-year-old woman from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been found dead, according to OPP.

Police say Lola Watson, who was reported missing on Nov. 8, was found dead near Plank Line and Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township, north of Tillsonburg.

OPP reported Friday that human remains were found in the area. It was confirmed Sunday that the remains belonged to Watson.

OPP say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The cause of death was not released.

